University of the Arts faculty rally in Center City for their first union contract

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Faculty members at the University of the Arts rallied in Center City Philadelphia on Tuesday seeking their first union contract.

Both part-time and full-time faculty have been bargaining with the University since March 2021.

Workers say they are paid at rates well below comparable universities and colleges.

A university spokesperson released a statement saying both sides are making progress and that there is optimism an agreement will be reached soon.

"Throughout this fall, University of the Arts has remained engaged in regular productive meetings with representatives of our faculty union. Together, we continue to make encouraging progress and are optimistic that we will reach an agreement soon. We value our faculty and staff and all that they contribute to the university community," the statement said.