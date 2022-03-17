fatal crash

13-year-old was driving truck in fiery crash with University of the Southwest bus, NTSB says

EMBED <>More Videos

13-year-old was driving in crash with college golf teams, NTSB says

ANDREWS, Texas -- National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said Thursday that a 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people.

The truck's left front tire, which was a spare tire, also blew out before impact, Landsberg said.

According to the NTSB, the crash happened Tuesday at about 8:17 p.m. on FM 1788 near Andrews. Officials said a 2017 Ford transit van was towing a 2019 Salvation 8-foot box trailer and was traveling on FM1788. The van, which was operated by the University of the Southwest, was headed back to Hobbs, New Mexico after a golf tournament in Midland.

Authorities said a coach and eight student passengers from the university's golf team were on board.

At the same time, a 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck was traveling on FM 1788, when it veered into the opposite lane and collided with the van head-on. Following the crash, a fire began and engulfed both vehicles.

According to the NTSB, the driver of the Dodge pickup was identified as a 13-year-old.

One must be 14 in Texas to start taking classroom courses for a learner's license and 15 to receive that provisional license to drive with an instructor or licensed adult in the vehicle. Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor said a 13-year-old driving would be breaking the law.

Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, "this was clearly a high-speed collision," Landsberg said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texascollege studentstexas newsathletesfatal crashgolfcrash
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
1 dead, vehicle splits in half in East Greenwich Township crash
9 dead in west Texas crash involving college golf teams
South Jersey driver charged in crash that killed high school principal
Officials: Crash leaves 1 person dead on Route 55 in Gloucester Co.
TOP STORIES
Parents, grandmother charged in death of 4-month-old
Man charged with attempted murder after firing at Montco officers
Philly high schools to get later start time in the fall
Philly homeowner confronts trespasser in fatal shooting: Police
New details emerge after girl found wearing shock collar in NJ
Source: Philadelphia Eagles to release DT Fletcher Cox, open to re-...
Paddle or pedal? Boat puzzle stumps 'Wheel' contestants
Show More
Teen possibly kidnapped in own car from Walmart parking lot: police
Recall on Airborne gummies issued over cap problems
Innocent bystander shot at bus stop during gun battle in Philly
Hundreds feared trapped in Ukraine theater hit by airstrike
Brittney Griner update: Russian court extends WNBA star's arrest
More TOP STORIES News