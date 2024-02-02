  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Carjacking investigations ends in crash outside Lansdowne police station

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, February 2, 2024 11:05AM
Carjacking investigations ends in crash outside Lansdowne police station
Officials say the carjacking investigation began in Upper Darby and ended outside a Delaware County police building in Lansdowne Borough
WPVI

LANDSDOWNE BOROUGH, Pa. (WPVI) -- An Upper Darby carjacking ended with a crash outside a Delaware County police building in Lansdowne Borough early Friday morning.

Police said the crash happened around midnight at the Lansdowne Police Department on S. Lansdowne Avenue.

Officials say the carjacking investigation began in Upper Darby and ended after the carjacking suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a street sign and posts.

Upper Darby police said they surrounded the vehicle after it crashed in Lansdowne Borough but there has been no word on any suspects or injuries.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW