PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have released new details in the deadly hit and run of a motorcyclist in Delaware County.

It happened on July 27 at West Chester Pike and Kenmore Road in Upper Darby.

Upper Darby police released images of the van they say left the scene following the crash.

They also released images of a man believed to have been operating that van at the time.

The van has a Pennsylvania plate KXN-2813.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Upper Darby police at 610-734-7693.