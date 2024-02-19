One person was pulled from the burning home, but authorities have not said what their condition is.

Woman injured, several pets killed after fire breaks out at Upper Darby home

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman was injured and several pets were killed on Monday after a fire broke out at a home in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

Crews were called to the 9200 block of West Chester Pike around 6:30 a.m.

Video from the scene shows firefighters focused on the roof of the home to fight the blaze.

Action News spoke with a woman who lives in the multi-unit home.

Meghan Lemmon says her 17-year-old daughter helped her two younger children escape the home safely.

"We came out and saw the flames, everything just wound up being a total loss. Everything was gone," said Lemmon.

She also told Action News her neighbor was pulled from the burning home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.