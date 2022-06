UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Upper Darby police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that left a man in a wheelchair injured.It happened Thursday just after 5:30 p.m. on the 6900 block of Market Street.Police say the driver ran over the man and then fled the scene.The victim, believed to be in his 40s, was taken to the hospital for evaluation.There was no immediate word on his condition.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.