assault

Man previously arrested in Montgomery County now linked to South Philadelphia assaults: DA

Authorities said the strings of assaults began on June 15 when three woman were walking on Morris Street near 13th Street.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Man arrested in Montco assault may be linked to Philly attacks: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials in Philadelphia say a man arrested and charged last week in connection with two random attacks on women will now be charged in two additional assaults.

Malcolm White of Brooklyn, New York, will be charged with multiple counts of assault in connection with two attacks in South Philadelphia, according to the District Attorney's Office.

He was previously charged in the beating of a woman in Whitpain Township, Montgomery County and a sexual assault in Philadelphia's Roxborough section, police said.

RELATED: Man arrested in Montgomery County assault may be linked to Philadelphia attacks

Authorities said the strings of assaults began on June 15 when three women were walking on Morris Street near 13th Street. White walked up to the women and began beating them. One suffered a broken nose, and the others had lacerations and swollen lips, police said.

The brutal assault was captured on surveillance video and has left neighbors in the area frightened.

Minutes later, Noelle Liquori said she was waiting for her boyfriend to get off work around the corner on the 1900 block of 13th Street when a man attacked her.

"Seemingly out of nowhere. The first hit came from behind. He hit me in the ear, put me down and punched me in the face a couple of times," she said.

Liquori said she lost consciousness.

RELATED: Police investigating after disturbing video shows man punching 3 women in South Philly
EMBED More News Videos

A witness says it did not look like a robbery and the beating appeared to be for no apparent reason.



"The last thing I remember I was being dragged on my back. He had my feet, dragging me down the pavement. I kept kicking him and screaming to get someone's attention," she said.

White is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman as she walked into work on the 6100 block of Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia's Roxborough section on Thursday morning.

Another woman was also beaten in Whitpain Township, Montgomery County a few hours later around 10 a.m. Thursday, investigators said.

Whitpain Township police captured White shortly after that assault as he ran down the road.

He is being held in a Montgomery County jail. He was charged with aggravated assault and other related crimes in the Roxborough and Whitpain Township assaults.

EMBED More News Videos

Investigators in Philadelphia and Montgomery County are trying to connect as many as four random assaults on women.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawhitpain townshippennsylvania newsassaultattacksexual assaultphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASSAULT
Man arrested in Montco assault may be linked to Philly crimes: Police
SEPTA offers reward after worker assaulted along Broad Street Line
Woman gets 15 months in prison for punching flight attendant
North Philly store owner robbed, assaulted with brick: Police
TOP STORIES
18-year-old shot, killed while in SUV with brother in South Philly
Hertz settles dozens of customer lawsuits after 6abc investigation
Jadzia Axelrod contributes to transgender representation in literature
Saint Joseph's student shot in attempted carjacking
Woman held hostage in NYC uses Grubhub food delivery to alert police
The fight to keep LGBTQ+ books, stories in libraries
NJ man charged for soliciting nude pictures from sisters on Tiktok: DA
Show More
Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin selling stake in company that owns Phila...
Woman in medically induced coma after being set on fire: Friend
Biden calls for 3-month federal gas tax holiday
1,000 dead, 1,500 injured in Afghan quake: News report
3 hospitalized after commercial plane landing gear collapsed in Miami
More TOP STORIES News