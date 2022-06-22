Man previously arrested in Montgomery County now linked to South Philadelphia assaults: DA

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11968292" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A witness says it did not look like a robbery and the beating appeared to be for no apparent reason.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials in Philadelphia say a man arrested and charged last week in connection with two random attacks on women will now be charged in two additional assaults.Malcolm White of Brooklyn, New York, will be charged with multiple counts of assault in connection with two attacks in South Philadelphia, according to the District Attorney's Office.He was previously charged in the beating of a woman in Whitpain Township, Montgomery County and a sexual assault in Philadelphia's Roxborough section, police said.Authorities said the strings of assaults began on June 15 when three women were walking on Morris Street near 13th Street. White walked up to the women and began beating them. One suffered a broken nose, and the others had lacerations and swollen lips, police said.The brutal assault was captured on surveillance video and has left neighbors in the area frightened.Minutes later, Noelle Liquori said she was waiting for her boyfriend to get off work around the corner on the 1900 block of 13th Street when a man attacked her."Seemingly out of nowhere. The first hit came from behind. He hit me in the ear, put me down and punched me in the face a couple of times," she said.Liquori said she lost consciousness."The last thing I remember I was being dragged on my back. He had my feet, dragging me down the pavement. I kept kicking him and screaming to get someone's attention," she said.White is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman as she walked into work on the 6100 block of Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia's Roxborough section on Thursday morning.Another woman was also beaten in Whitpain Township, Montgomery County a few hours later around 10 a.m. Thursday, investigators said.Whitpain Township police captured White shortly after that assault as he ran down the road.He is being held in a Montgomery County jail. He was charged with aggravated assault and other related crimes in the Roxborough and Whitpain Township assaults.