Suspects wanted after woman reportedly set on fire in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood

Alyssa Morales was found suffering from severe burns on East Tioga Street.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the person who intentionally lit a woman on fire in the city's Kensington section.

It happened early Friday morning on the 1800 block of East Tioga Street.

Police were responding to reports of a rubbish fire in the park when they found 36-year-old Alyssa Morales with severe burns on her body.



She was rushed to Temple University Hospital where she's being treated.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by a family friend, the victim suffered severe burns and is currently in a medically induced coma after she was brutally attacked.

"She was in too much pain to identify herself when she arrived at the hospital, and was listed as a Jane Doe for two days before her family was able to see her," the friend wrote.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
