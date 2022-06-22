Suspects wanted after woman reportedly set on fire in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the person who intentionally lit a woman on fire in the city's Kensington section.It happened early Friday morning on the 1800 block of East Tioga Street.Police were responding to reports of a rubbish fire in the park when they found 36-year-old Alyssa Morales with severe burns on her body.She was rushed to Temple University Hospital where she's being treated.According to a GoFundMe page set up by a family friend, the victim suffered severe burns and is currently in a medically induced coma after she was brutally attacked."She was in too much pain to identify herself when she arrived at the hospital, and was listed as a Jane Doe for two days before her family was able to see her," the friend wrote.Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.