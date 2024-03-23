Upper Uwchlan Township residents on alert after recent mail thefts

UPPER UWCHLAN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Upper Uwchlan police are alerting residents about recent mail thefts in the area.

Investigators say the suspects stole from mailboxes throughout the township on Wednesday.

Police are looking for a dark gray 2024 BMW with tinted windows. After multiple reports of suspicious vehicles in the area, police said the BMW was captured on a home surveillance.

According to authorities, checks were removed from envelopes and then later trashed in township storm drains.

"We just found out earlier from one of our neighbors, luckily we haven't been hit with anything -- as far as we know. Nothing important is missing, but we heard some checks were stolen from a neighbor in the last couple of days," said Chris Smith, of Upper Uwchlan.

In one incident, police said a resident came in contact with one of the suspects.

Police are urging residents who may have recently sent sensitive mail out to confirm with the carrier that they received it.

People in the area are taking extra steps to ensure their mail gets delivered.

Police recommend handing checks or sensitive mail to the mail carrier or taking them to the post office. If you see anything suspicious, contact the police.