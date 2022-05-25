performing arts

Urban Movement Arts hosts WorkinOnIt, a diverse dance recital

WorkinOnIt is a fusion of dance styles focusing on the broad history of dance in the LGBTQ+ and African diaspora experiences.
By and Tom Kretschmer
EMBED <>More Videos

Urban Movement Arts hosts WorkinOnIt, a diverse dance recital

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Urban Movement Arts is a dance company in Philadelphia that believes in the power of dance for everybody.

One way the dance company gives back to the community is to host a dance recital for beginners and professionals alike.

WorkinOnIt is the latest example of the fusion of diverse dance styles focusing on the broad history of dance in the LGBTQ+ and African diaspora experiences.

Billed as a recital for grownups, host Lily Kind hopes the dancers and audience members alike can experience the art form in this recital like no other.

"Getting people to not just consume dance, but let it fill their body part of their social life part of how they engage their city," she said.

"This show, more than any other, shows that a lot of dancers experience is a reminder to be the most authentically you and to be comfortable in that space," said dancer, Sierra Cribb.

Vincent Johnson, owner and creator of Urban Movement Arts, says the types of dance showcased include house, vogue and all sorts of contemporary styles.

Dance can do so much for the human mind and body, according to Johnson. He hopes more and more people who want to experiment, try new things and experience this type of freeing dance format can join Urban Movement Arts.

For more information, visit: www.urbanmovementarts.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylgbtq+artdancingdanceafrican americansperforming arts
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PERFORMING ARTS
Dance trailblazer leads artistic charge at Ailey II
Tour inspired by HBCU marching band traditions stops in Wilmington
Christmas spectacle 'Carols In Color' celebrates 30th anniversary
Don't miss BroadwaySF's 'A Christmas Carol' this December
TOP STORIES
LIVE: TX school shooting leaves at least 19 children, 2 adults dead
Uvalde school shooting: What we know about 19 kids, 2 teachers killed
Beto O'Rourke confronts Texas gov. at Uvalde shooting press conference
Philadelphia sheriff's deputy injured in Center City hit-and-run
Teen charged with attempted murder after Coatesville High stabbing
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest react to Texas school shooting
Off-duty officer killed in Philly motorcycle crash
Show More
Philly school district reverses decision on later start times
Car becomes pinned under tractor-trailer on I-95 in South Philly
Mindful Moments with Thai Mama, a podcast to help with stress, trauma
NJ man, puppy recovering after vicious attack by neighbor's dog
36 shots fired, man walking dog killed in Port Richmond
More TOP STORIES News