Urban Movement Arts hosts WorkinOnIt, a diverse dance recital

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Urban Movement Arts is a dance company in Philadelphia that believes in the power of dance for everybody.
One way the dance company gives back to the community is to host a dance recital for beginners and professionals alike.
WorkinOnIt is the latest example of the fusion of diverse dance styles focusing on the broad history of dance in the LGBTQ+ and African diaspora experiences.
Billed as a recital for grownups, host Lily Kind hopes the dancers and audience members alike can experience the art form in this recital like no other.
"Getting people to not just consume dance, but let it fill their body part of their social life part of how they engage their city," she said.
"This show, more than any other, shows that a lot of dancers experience is a reminder to be the most authentically you and to be comfortable in that space," said dancer, Sierra Cribb.
Vincent Johnson, owner and creator of Urban Movement Arts, says the types of dance showcased include house, vogue and all sorts of contemporary styles.
Dance can do so much for the human mind and body, according to Johnson. He hopes more and more people who want to experiment, try new things and experience this type of freeing dance format can join Urban Movement Arts.
For more information, visit: www.urbanmovementarts.com
