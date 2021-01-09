pipe bomb

FBI posts photo of person who placed suspected pipe bombs outside DNC, RNC

By Rosa Sanchez
WASHINGTON -- The FBI has shared a photo of the person responsible for placing the suspected explosive devices outside the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee Wednesday, prior to the U.S. Capitol protests.

On Thursday night, the FBI tweeted a photo of the suspect and posted a reward of up to $50,000 "for information leading to the location, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the placement of suspected pipe bombs in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021."

The FBI has shared a photo of the person responsible for placing the suspected explosive devices outside the RNC and DNC Wednesday, prior to the U.S. Capitol protests.



At around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, law enforcement agencies received reports of two suspected pipe bombs with wires outside the RNC and DNC headquarters in Washington, D.C.

ABC News then obtained an exclusive photo of the suspected explosive device found outside the RNC, which is located just a couple blocks away from the Capitol.

A federal law enforcement source told ABC News that the suspected pipe bombs were indeed active, and U.S. Capitol Police confirmed that the devices could have caused "great harm."

EMBED More News Videos

Siege of US Capitol: What to know (1 of 9)

Days after the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, the country remains outraged, and some are calling for the president's impeachment.



"The USCP Hazardous Materials Response Team determined that both devices were, in fact, hazardous and could cause great harm to public safety," police said in statement.

Bomb technicians used water cannons to blast the devices to break them apart and render them harmless just as violent pro-Trump protesters broke though police lines and stormed into the Capitol.

The Capitol siege left five people -- including one female protester who was shot by law enforcement officers and one police officer -- dead.

The FBI is is still seeking information on those involved in the siege, and on Thursday night tweeted photos of some of the pro-MAGA protesters, asking the public for help in identifying them.

ABC News' Jack Date contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riotpipe bombus capitolu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpabc newsnational
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
PIPE BOMB
Sources: Explosive devices found near US Capitol were real
Drug bust nets pipe bomb, bomb-making material in N.J.
Pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc pleads guilty in NYC
Official: Pipe-bomb suspect had hit list of targets
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man seen with Pelosi's lectern; Horned QAnon promoter charged
Trump supporter who died followed QAnon conspiracy
Democrats plan lightning-fast Trump impeachment, want him out now
Sources: 76ers to play today's game, will have enough players after COVID tracing
Shooting investigation shuts down I-95 SB in Northeast Philadelphia
Patient charged in Bensalem chiropractor's death
No winner in Mega Millions; Powerball jackpot $470 million for Saturday
Show More
Boeing carrying 62 goes missing after taking off in Indonesia
AccuWeather: Windy And Chilly
Farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets
Driver faces charges after crashing into vehicle, flipping over
Woman who confronted Black teen over phone in police custody in NYC
More TOP STORIES News