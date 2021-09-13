US Navy recruiters make a stop at William Penn High School in Delaware

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11011277" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action News was there as Staff Sergeant Alexys Bowers surprised her family outside of New Castle Elementary School on Thursday.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- The US Navy is looking for a few good men and women to bring on board to serve our country at sea.On Monday, At William Penn High School in New Castle, Delaware, US Navy recruiters brought an 18-wheeler decked out with virtual reality stations and interactive challenges."Students can go in there, check out how to be a part of a SEAL team and speak to one of the career recruiters about what their plans are for after high school," says Navy Chief Elias Rodriguez.The students got a chance to see what a life in the Navy can afford them: from the honor of serving our country, traveling abroad and the college scholarships and tuition assistance."I'm working on my second degree, so I tell them about the opportunities that you get within the Navy to serve your country at the same time," Rodriguez says. "This gives you the stepping stones that you need for later on in life. They like to hear that because it's true. You get to serve your country and at the same time you're also helping yourself."If you missed Monday's event, the US Navy will be back at the Delaware Military Academy in Wilmington on Wednesday, September 15.The event will be held at 112 Middleboro Road from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.