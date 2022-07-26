Penn Presbyterian, Wills Eye rank high on U.S. News Best Hospitals lists

Penn Presbyterian Medical Center came in No. 13 in the overall honor roll.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- U.S. News and World Reports is out with its annual rankings of America's best hospitals and several local health facilities made the lists.

The Mayo Clinic in Minnesota came in No. 1, followed by Cedars-Sanai Medical Center in Los Angeles, NYU Langone Hospitals in New York, the Cleveland Clinic and John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

The honor roll highlights 20 hospitals that excel across most or all types of care evaluated by U.S. News.

Penn Presbyterian also ranked No. 8 for cancer care and pulmonology & lung surgery.

Wills Eye Hospital at Jefferson came in No. 2 for ophthalmology care, just below Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia ranked No. 5 for pediatric cancer care and No. 1 for pediatric diabetes & endocrinology.

Rothman Orthopaedics at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals ranked No. 7 for orthopedics.

MossRehab in Elkins Park, Pa. ranked No 9. for rehabilitation.

"U.S. News estimates that nearly two million hospital inpatients a year face the prospect of surgery or special care that poses either unusual technical challenges or significantly heightened risk of death or harm because of age, physical condition or existing conditions," U.S. News said. "The rankings are a tool that can help these patients find sources of skilled inpatient care."