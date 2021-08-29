Italian meat sold at Costco recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

The USDA has issued a recall on Italian meat due to a salmonella contamination.862,000 pounds of Italian Antipasto by Fratelli Beretta have been recalled.That includes its 24-ounce trays of uncured meats sold at Costco.The meat has been connected to a salmonella outbreak in 17 states.The CDC says there have been 36 illnesses and 12 hospitalizations between May and late July.If you bought the meat, you can return it to your local Costco, or call the company's hotline.