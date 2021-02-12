valentine's day

Fun ways to spend Valentine's Day at home while helping small businesses

By
POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- With Valentine's Day coming up this weekend, you may be scrambling for some last-minute plans, perhaps something you can enjoy at home with your loved one.

Things certainly look a lot different than they did this time last year, but there are many sweet ways you can celebrate while still supporting local, small businesses.

Valentine's Day weekend typically finds restaurants, bars and theaters sold out and packed with lovebirds.

Depending on your comfort level, you can still show some love to your favorite local mom and pops who are working hard to send home some special ways to toast your sweetheart.

"Valentine's Day, I feel, has been really tricky this year," says Jennifer Sabatino, the operations manager at Manatawny Still Works. "We can't have people in the bar at this time, so I'm pushing a lot of virtual stuff."

Manatawny Still Works in Pottstown hand crafts vodka, gin, rum and whiskey.

On Valentine's Day, they're hosting a virtual cocktail class with their newest addition.

"We're doing a release of a port barrel rested gin," Sabatino says.

The class comes with the bottle and almost all of the ingredients you need for the special cocktail.

"Pick it up before Sunday in Pottstown or on East Passyunk and we'll be ready to roll with some really great, easy, at-home cocktails for Valentine's Day," Sabatino says.

Di Bruno Bros is known for their cheese and charcuterie, but take a peek at their chocolate counter this weekend.

"We're going to be dipping strawberries, we're going to be dipping beautiful French macaron, we're going to be dipping cheesecake and we're going to be dipping even some amazing bacon in chocolate," says Chef Ashley James.

Bring the arts into your home this weekend with Simpatico Theatre and Jouska PlayWorks' new play showcase featuring all Black playwrights.

"We really wanted to put in the forefront unique stories that are not being told," says playwright Josh A. Campbell. "We want to reshape and redefine what Black stories are."

It's "pay what you can or what you wish" with some proceeds going to local charities chosen by the playwrights.

"When you do come and see all of our plays, you will see a plethora of different perspectives and stories," says playwright Ang Bey. "They're all so different and really exciting."
valentine's day
