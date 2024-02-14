Valentine's Day candy prices are up

Last-minute Valentine's Day candy shoppers should prepare to pay a little more as several candies face a holiday markup.

A new report shows special holiday editions of Haribo, Sour Patch Kids and Jolly Ranchers are priced higher than their regular counterparts.

A former supermarket data analyst turned publisher compared prices and found a hefty premium.

For example, a 7-ounce Haribo Gummi Bears Valentine heart box is $5.97 on Walmart's website, while the regular, non-Valentine branded 8-ounce bag costs just $2.38.