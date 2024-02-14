WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Valentine's Day candy prices are up

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, February 14, 2024 11:07AM
Valentine's Day candy prices are up
Last-minute Valentine's Day candy shoppers should prepare to pay a little more

Last-minute Valentine's Day candy shoppers should prepare to pay a little more as several candies face a holiday markup.

A new report shows special holiday editions of Haribo, Sour Patch Kids and Jolly Ranchers are priced higher than their regular counterparts.

RELATED: Ash Wednesday, Valentine's Day fall on same day: What does it mean for fasting?

A former supermarket data analyst turned publisher compared prices and found a hefty premium.

For example, a 7-ounce Haribo Gummi Bears Valentine heart box is $5.97 on Walmart's website, while the regular, non-Valentine branded 8-ounce bag costs just $2.38.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW