Check out these events to help celebrate Valentine's Day in the Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Brotherly Love is ready for romance this Valentine's Day!

If you and your loved ones are looking to celebrate on February 14, the Philadelphia area has plenty of things for you to see and do.

And as the romantic holiday falls on a Wednesday, there are even more events scheduled for the weekend after.

6abc has a list of events to help you celebrate this Valentine's Day:

VALENTINE'S DAY EXPERIENCES

Shown is the Robert Indiana sculpture "LOVE" in John F. Kennedy Plaza on Monday, May 21, 2018. Artwork ©: Morgan Art Foundation Ltd./Artists Rights Society (ARS), NY. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

- Chilly Philly Mini Golf with LOVE at Franklin Square in Philadelphia (Open Feb. 1 - Feb. 28, Thursdays through Sundays)

- Romantic Valentine's Excursion on the New Hope Railroad in Bucks County (Feb. 10 - Feb. 14)

- Valentine's Day Tours at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia (Feb. 10 - Feb. 17)

- Make Love Market at LOVE Park in Philadelphia (Feb. 14)

- 'Axe Your Ex' Valentine's Day Event at Kick Axe Philadelphia (Feb. 14)

- Valentine's Day Organ Concert & Happy Hour at Glen Foerd in Philadelphia (Feb. 14)

- Valentine's Day Tours at Philadelphia's Magic Gardens (Feb. 14)

- Valentine's Day Sweetheart Skate at Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest in Philadelphia (Feb. 14)

- All Love Is Gay: A Valentine's Day Showcase at Punchline Philly in Philadelphia (Feb. 14)

FOOD & DRINK SPECIALS

These are the best Valentine's Day sales to shop now. The Bouqs Co.

- Valentine's Signature Dinner Cruise with City Cruises Philadelphia (Feb. 10 - Feb. 17)

- Valentine's Day Tasting with Libertee Grounds and Mural City Cellars in Philadelphia (Feb. 14)

- A Valentine's Dinner Party: Love, The Barnes at the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia (Feb. 14)

- Village of Chocolate at Peddler's Village in Bucks County (Feb. 14 - Feb. 19)

DATE NIGHT RESTAURANTS

Don't settle for boring this Valentine's Day! Here are some unique date night ideas to spice things up.

- Alpen Rose on 13th Street in Philadelphia

- Bistro Romano on Lombard Street in Philadelphia

- Elwood on Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia

- Friday Saturday Sunday on South 21st Street in Philadelphia

- helm on North 5th Street in Philadelphia

- HIROKI on North Front Street in Philadelphia

- Jansen on Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia

- Lark on Ferry Road in Bala Cynwyd

- Little Fish on South 6th Street in Philadelphia

- Mawn on South 9th Street in Philadelphia

- Oloroso on Walnut Street in Philadelphia

- Veda on Chestnut Street in Philadelphia