Van Leeuwen Ice Cream scoops up finely crafted flavors from fancy to fun

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's a new ice cream shop in Midtown Village, taking sweet treats to a whole new level.Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is the 25th scoop shop in the country for this artisan designer of frozen treats.Founding partner and CEO Ben Van Leeuwen crafts unique flavors like Apple Bourbon Crisp and Royal Wedding Cake, and sources ingredients from places like Sicily and Vietnam.They focus on using very few ingredients, and vegan options are as prominent on the menu as dairy items.They also make milkshakes, cookie sandwiches made with vegan chocolate chip cookies and sundaes.119 S. 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-309-5414