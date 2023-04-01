Investigators say the man who was shot and killed by officers in Wyomissing, Berks County was also wanted for several shootings and a recent arson case.

Man killed by police in Berks County was wanted for homicides, arson and shootings

GLOUCESTER CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Investigators say the man who was shot and killed by officers in Wyomissing, Berks County was also wanted for several shootings and a recent arson case.

Lillian Smith says her 52-year-old brother Steven Smith and his girlfriend, 56-year-old Tabitha Price, were both killed on Monday night at a motel in Gloucester City, New Jersey.

The couple was found dead in a motel room around 6:30 p.m.

A room next to the couple was set on fire and the person staying there became a person of interest in their homicides and an arson suspect. He was identified as 53-year-old Vaughn Perkins, of Philadelphia.

Perkins jumped on Pennsylvania State Poilice's radar Thursday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. after a double shooting involving two men in the 2600 block of Jackson Street in Philadelphia. One of the victims was critically injured.

Police sources say Perkins hit a curb while parking and the shooting victims were laughing at him.

"He was observed on video walking up to two people sitting on a porch and shooting them. The car and registration plate were captured on the car and video as well," said Captain Robert Bailey, the commander of Pennsylvania State Police's Troop L.

US Marshals helped track down Perkins, who was spotted in Berks County Thursday night. That's when a pursuit ensued.

"Multiple units both, Pennsylvania State Police and local law enforcement surrounded the vehicle and gave several verbal commands to him. The suspect, who was observed, had a firearm, a rifle across his chest. He failed to obey their commands. PSP troopers along with West Reading, and Wyomissing police officers discharge their firearms at the suspect," said Captain Bailey.

Perkins was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Berks County Coroner's Office.

Lillian Smith's family says they are left with even more questions.

"It just doesn't make sense to me. I don't understand how this guy is connected ... I've never heard the name," she said.

Law enforcement sources tell us that Perkins is also being investigated for another shooting in recent weeks in Philadelphia.

It's still unclear why the suspect killed the couple in South Jersey or what led him to a home on Jackson Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Daniel Crawford of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit at (856) 580-2223 and Detective Keith O'Donnell of the Gloucester City Police Department at (856) 456-7797. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.