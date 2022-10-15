Man fatally struck by vehicle in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section

Police said pieces of the blue Ford Edge were left behind following the crash.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was fatally struck by someone driving a dark blue SUV on Friday night in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section, according to police.

The crash happened at about 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of Verree Road.

Investigators said the vehicle carried the victim on the hood of the vehicle before stopping. The vehicle then went around the victim, stopped again after making a right turn, but then drove off.

"The impact was quite significant, dragging the body at least 100 feet. The shoes of the victim are about 175 feet apart, and given what we've seen on video, it's clear that the impact and the injuries of the victim are due to the speed of the vehicle," said Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said pieces of the vehicle were left behind following the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police.