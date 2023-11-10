Philadelphia Army veteran finds peace and purpose through the game of golf

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's something about being on the tee that gives Army veteran Ronald West a sense of peace.

It's not the calm he's always been exposed to. He grew up in North Philadelphia, enlisted in the Army to stay off the streets and was shipped off to Iraq in 2005 where he endured his fair share of trauma.

"I did my three years of active duty and five years of inactive duty and when I got home I started working different jobs and I didn't really know what I wanted to do," said West.

West went to college, hoping to continue making his parents proud, but in 2020 his father suddenly passed away.

"My role model, my inspiration to keep going and I just miss him so much," he said.

He says he was in a dark place and struggling to find a way out. To help lift his spirits, his girlfriend introduced him to golf and that's when this newfound love for the game began.

"Golf basically saved my life from the depression and just being down," said West. "I'm exercising my mind and I'm picking up on new things."

He got connected with veteran owned golf store, PXG, and PGA Hope, a military program that helps veterans and active-duty military enhance their well-being through golf.

"The fact that they have the avenue to use golf to give them a way to release stress and anxiety and get out and have fun. It's really cool and inspiring so hopefully more people will hear his story and follow suit," said Drew Patterson, PXG team leader for King of Prussia.

Ronald now openly shares his story of grief and triumph with other veterans, hoping to be the voice of encouragement that golf was for him.

"They just gave me the hope to keep going and I hope somebody see me talking about my experiences and I give them the hope to not give up," said West.

For more information, visit PXG.com and PGA Hope online.