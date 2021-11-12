98-year-old Navy veteran honored with drive-by parade in Delaware County

SPRINGFIELD, TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was a very special Veterans Day for a 98-year-old Delaware County man who served in World War II.Cars drove by one by one to express their gratitude to Navy veteran Neil McCrossen who watched and waved outside his home."This was exceptional. It was so good. So happy and such a feeling of unity," said McCrossen after the parade.He says it's important to reflect."Take a few minutes - I'm going to cry - take a few minutes and think about the ones who never came back," said McCrossen while getting emotional.It's clear the 98-year-old has touched his neighborhood's heart.Neighbor Sally Martino was the organizer."I just wanted to honor him with all the neighbors and with all our love because we love him very dearly. I call him the 'Mayor of Worrell Drive,'" said Martino.Even the local kindergarten students, under the guidance of Mary and Lexe Callahan, honored McCrossen with some homemade cards."We just love him so much and we're so proud to be American," said Mary."I'm so happy that I'm on this street and I know him," said Lexe.McCrossen says, next year, he's hoping for an even bigger turnout.