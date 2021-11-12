veterans day

98-year-old Navy veteran honored with drive-by parade in Delaware County

"I call him the 'Mayor of Worrell Drive,'" said Sally Martino, who organized the parade.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

98-year-old Navy vet honored with drive-by parade in Delco

SPRINGFIELD, TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was a very special Veterans Day for a 98-year-old Delaware County man who served in World War II.

Cars drove by one by one to express their gratitude to Navy veteran Neil McCrossen who watched and waved outside his home.

"This was exceptional. It was so good. So happy and such a feeling of unity," said McCrossen after the parade.

He says it's important to reflect.

"Take a few minutes - I'm going to cry - take a few minutes and think about the ones who never came back," said McCrossen while getting emotional.



It's clear the 98-year-old has touched his neighborhood's heart.

Neighbor Sally Martino was the organizer.

"I just wanted to honor him with all the neighbors and with all our love because we love him very dearly. I call him the 'Mayor of Worrell Drive,'" said Martino.

Even the local kindergarten students, under the guidance of Mary and Lexe Callahan, honored McCrossen with some homemade cards.

"We just love him so much and we're so proud to be American," said Mary.

"I'm so happy that I'm on this street and I know him," said Lexe.

McCrossen says, next year, he's hoping for an even bigger turnout.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydelaware countyveterans daycommunityfeel goodveteran
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VETERANS DAY
Vietnam Veteran turned radio host advocates for vets all year round
Local WWII vets to be honored at Pearl Harbor
Remembering the U.S. Colored Troops in Philadelphia
Annual Veterans Day parade returns to Delaware Co.
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News