Fallen law enforcement officers honored at Citizens Crime Commission luncheon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than 20 members of local law enforcement were honored Wednesday for going above and beyond the call of duty at the Citizens Crime Commission luncheon.

Among the honorees was Philadelphia Police Sgt. Richard Mendez, who was shot and killed in a parking garage at the Philadelphia International Airport last year.

On Wednesday, his widow spoke for the first time about what the last seven months have been like.

Action News' Christie Ileto has more.