Opportunities for students to explore their passion

Monday, January 13, 2025 6:06PM
Local Spotlight | Opportunities for students to explore their passions
Reach Cyber Charter School is a public, cyber charter option available to anyone in Pennsylvania

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- Reach Cyber Charter School is a public, cyber charter option available to anyone in Pennsylvania, allowing students to learn from anywhere with an internet connection. Their mission is to promote academic growth and cultivate curiosity.
Local Spotlight is joined by Jordann Smith (JD) - Director of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, Belonging & Careers. He tells us what sets Reach Cyber Charter School apart from other public schools, and the types of programs Reach offers. He also discusses the social opportunities available to help students engage with peers and their community.
To learn more about the opportunities Reach Cyber Charter School can provide, visit ReachCyber.org.

