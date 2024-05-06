New Jersey kids create greeting cards, care packages to uplift hospital patients

At nine-years-old, Madelyn Reim gathered her friends to create greeting cards for hospital patients.

Mullica Hill, New Jersey -- At nine-years-old, Madelyn Reims mission to uplift others came to fruition.

She gathered her friends to create greeting cards and care packages that would later go to hospital patients.

"Some people very close to me have gotten sick and I wanted to make care packages because they didn't really have much to do in the hospital. I just wanted to give them something that would keep their mind off of what was happening," said Reim.

The cards were created at Kind Hearts & Crafts, then the packages were delivered to Inspira Medical Center.

The care packages included items donated by the community including: board games, coloring books, cards, and more.

Reim communicated with the team at Inspira Medical Centers volunteer department on which items would suit patients best.

She was met with a warm welcome from Inspira Medical Center staff when the bags were delivered.

Reim hopes to continue providing these gifts and hopes it can expand in the future.

For more information, check out Inspira Medical Center and Kind Hearts and Crafts.