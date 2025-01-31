Overheard with Ajay Raju and Matt O'Donnell

Action News Anchor Matt O'Donnell is the guest on Overheard with Ajay Raju

Is Philadelphia under the thumb of an archaic, sclerotic, and venal political culture, more obsessed with the protection of little fiefdoms than creating a dynamic, sustainable and prosperous future?

On this episode, Ajay is Overheard speaking with Matt O'Donnell, an anchor of Action News Mornings and a moderator of 6abc's Inside Story, the Sunday-morning debate and political affairs show.

Up for discussion: Philadelphia, past, present and future.

Matt's illustrious career in journalism spans almost three decades. Considered one of the best interviewers on television, Matt has moderated conversations with most of the top leaders in the TriState area. Highly regarded for his style of questioning, which is always pointed but never accusatory, Matt has covered many of the pivotal events that have shaped the Greater Philadelphia region and beyond