Villanova University to study impact of COVID-19 on front line workers

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Villanova University's College of Nursing is launching a major study of those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will track the physical and mental wellbeing of those workers, similar to one launched for first responders after 9/11.

But this project won't just focus on doctors, nurses, and first responders, but anyone who cared for or supported COVID-19 patients.

"They could not do their jobs without the support of cafeteria workers, the maintenance staff, the custodial staff, and so forth, and we sometimes forget these people are playing exceedingly important roles," said Professor Peter Kaufmann.

"I'm concerned that we're going to see higher levels of burnout than we already have been, especially amongst health care professionals, but, as Peter says, all of the workers and their families," said Dean Donna Havens.

Study leaders hope to find new ways to keep these workers healthy and on the job.

And it may inspire training to better prepare them for future disasters.

Find out more at Villanova.edu/CHAMPS
