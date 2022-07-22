Villanova's Justin Moore starts clothing brand while rehabbing from Achilles injury

"It definitely was scary," he recalls. "I mean at the moment, I didn't know what was going on. I knew I was hurt, you could see me crying because in that moment I realized I'm not gonna be able to play because I couldn't feel my leg."
The Villanova junior guard ruptured his Achilles tendon with less than 40 seconds to go in their Elite 8 game, ending his season, and he worried even his career.
"I thought it was going to be over," Moore recalled.
Of course, it wasn't. These days you can find Moore rehabbing hard, with hopes of getting back to play sometime in December or January, though it's possible he sits out this year.
But don't worry, he has something else keeping him busy these days -- his brand new clothing brand.
"I wanted to find a way to increase my brand and make some money," he says. "I love clothes and looking good to be honest, so I think that was a great way for me to express myself."
"There's one that says 'Accomplish Moore,' with my last name. This one just happened to be, 'Animal.' That's what I always called myself when I was younger," said Moore, explaining some of the t-shirt designs.
Just this week, 6abc interviewed new head coach Kyle Neptune, and he was wearing one of Moore's shirts.
"I think it's great. He asked me about it, where he can get it, and I didn't know he'd be serious about it and actually wear it. It's just great to see people supporting me," says Moore.
And he hopes someday to be able to support his family, whether on the court or in the business world.
"I am trying to get a head start and hopefully make it to the NBA where I can make even more money," he says.
You can buy pieces of Justin's clothing line here: https://bluechipteam.com/collections/justin-moore