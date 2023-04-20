Villanova University's public safety team swears in first community canine, Taffy

Taffy comes all the way from Michigan, where she began her training at Paws with a Cause.

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Villanova's newest wildcat is actually a dog!

Villanova University's public safety team swore in its newest member on Wednesday.

Taffy is the university's first community canine. She is a 2-year-old Labrador-golden retriever who joined the public safety team in March, according to the university's website.

"We are thrilled to welcome Taffy to our campus community," noted David Tedjeske, director of Public Safety and chief of police. "Our department is committed to being community caretakers, and Taffy helps us promote and support our mission."

The organization helped train Taffy to be the best community canine and therapy dog she can be.

Officials said they chose Taffy because of her big heart and love of people.

A special swearing-in ceremony was held on campus to recognize the highly-trained dog and her handler, Officer Amy Lenahan.

For updates on Taffy, school officials ask you to follow the Villanova Public Safety account on Instagram at @vu_publicsafety.