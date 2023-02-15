Armed suspect attempts to rob train conductor; Villanova University issues shelter-in-place alert

The university said police from Radnor, Villanova and neighboring departments searched the area for the suspect.

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Villanova University will have extra police presence after an armed robbery on a train prompted a campus shelter-in-place alert Tuesday night.

In the alert to the community, the university said Radnor police received a report around 10:40 p.m. of a gunman who attempted to rob a train conductor on SEPTA's Norristown High Speed Line.

"The suspect produced a gun from his backpack and attempted to rob the train conductor. There were no injuries," the university said.

The university said the suspect exited the train at the Aldwyn Station near the Commons and was seen fleeing on foot over the pedestrian bridge.

In a statement to the student newspaper, The Villanovan, the university said police from Radnor, Villanova and neighboring departments searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

"Villanova Police have added additional patrols throughout campus," the university said.