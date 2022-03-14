Vineland police investigating murder-suicide; man, woman shot to death

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Cumberland County, New Jersey.The Vineland Police Department was called to the 200 block of Wood Street around 6:20 a.m. Monday.Arriving officers found a 48-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds.Police said the suspect, a 50-year-old male, was found dead by officers a few miles away on the 2400 block of Mill Road from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.Police said the investigation involves a domestic violence matter so the names of those involved are not being released.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Vineland Police Department, DSG Kevin Vai at 856-691-4111, Extension: 4951, or Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit, DSG Ryan Breslin at 856-207-2738.