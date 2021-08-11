Arts & Culture

1,800-square-foot 'Jersey Fresh' mural dedicated in Vineland, NJ

The mural is the latest in Main Street Vineland's Urban Canvases on The Ave Mural Project.
1,800-square-foot 'Jersey Fresh' mural dedicated in South Jersey

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A colorful, "Jersey Fresh" mural was officially dedicated on Wednesday on Main Street in Vineland.

It's a celebration of the food and the heart of "The Ave," a place where small businesses thrive and unique things flourish.



"It's really been an honor to paint this mural for my hometown of Vineland, and to just bring awareness to all the amazing restaurants we have here on The Ave," says mural artist Erin DiPalma.

DiPalma started working on the 1,800-square-foot mural in May.

The space on E. Landis Avenue has long been a restaurant, so this seemed fitting.

From the blueberries to the famous tomatoes, this mural is also a celebration of the food that Jersey is so proud to produce.

"It shows us the heritage that the city of Vineland has with its agricultural enterprises throughout its history and it continues on today," says New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher. "It highlights 'Jersey Fresh.' Most of the fruits and vegetables on there we grow here."

This mural is the latest in Main Street Vineland's Urban Canvases on The Ave Mural Project. Sides of businesses are now becoming canvases to beautify the neighborhood.

