Vintage model yachts set sail at championship regatta in Chester County

Builders and collectors are putting their vintage boats to the test at this weekend-long event in Honey Brook, Pennsylvania.

HONEY BROOK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Earlier in life, John Stoudt was an industrial arts teacher with a knack for working with wood and metals. While in his 50s, he became interested in collecting and building model yachts.

He went on to become the founder and commodore of the Chester Springs Model Yacht Club.

"I started sailing with a club in New Jersey, and realized that there might be some interest in this area," he said. "I put a display up in our local library and the next thing I knew, there were eight people interested and we're off and running and now we have a club of about 27 members."

Stoudt also serves as president of the United States Vintage Model Yacht Group, which is hosting its annual National Championship Regatta this weekend.

The three-day event is taking place at Tel-Hai Camp and Retreat in Honey Brook, Pennsylvania. It hopes to power through the rain on Saturday and then wrap up on Sunday, October 15, at 3pm.

In the future, Stoudt hopes to promote the hobby and acquire enough support to build a Model Yachting Center.

"We want to recognize the past and ensure the future because model yachting is waning," he said. "All these wonderful vintage boats could disappear. And that's what we're trying to prevent."

To learn more about the United States Vintage Model Yacht Group, visit their website.

