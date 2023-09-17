Virtua Voorhees holds first NICU reunion in 5 years

The purpose of the event is for those families to come back and celebrate with the NICU staff.

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Virtua Voorhees Hospital held their NICU reunion Sunday for families who spent time in the NICU.

Because of COVID they have not had a reunion in five years. This year they have over 1,400 people including 350 NICU graduates.

"It means a lot being back here I was one of their longest babies and to be back here at this event doing what I love I get to escort characters it's a dream of mine to work at Disney," said Connor Perr, of Medford, New Jersey.

Nurses say it means so much to see their patients come back.

"I work night shift so I'm up all night with these kids you know and having to give parents difficult news, and you know let them cry on your shoulder and here they come back," said Nancy Corn, a nurse at Virtua.

Parents say they are thankful to be here playing games with their little ones after spending time in the NICU.

"The NICU was really hard as a first time parent. We just kept our eye on the goal as this little one was born at 34 weeks she just had to grow a little bit stronger," said Alyssa Gentes, of Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

"She was born Christmas Eve of 2017, you know it was a great gift, and she was supposed to be in the NICU for 8 weeks but she was just there for 3 weeks so we're thankful," said Kadie Rogers, of Delran, New Jersey.

Families said the turnout shows how appreciative they are of the care they've received.

"The staff was awesome and as you can see they follow their children," said Sharon Smith, of Pennsauken, New Jersey.