Tips for helping kids adjust to virtual learning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some kids are two weeks into virtual learning, while others are just starting the journey this week.Dr. Emily Mudd, child behavioral health expert at Cleveland Clinic, says one of the most helpful things you can do, is set a schedule."Children thrive on schedule and routine. It helps them feel safe and to help them understand what's coming next and that's how children really thrive at school and will continue to at home. So, I say have a flexible but consistent schedule," she said.For example, give your child a couple of tasks that have to be completed by lunchtime and let them pick what they want to do first.Dr. Mudd says it's also important to have a designated space to learn and then let them decorate it so it feels more personal.And also, be patient. There are going to be times when you both feel overwhelmed and stressed."If you are having tension with your child over a school learning activity, take a break. This is a marathon, not a sprint. If there is a specific assignment, take a break for yourself and your child because this is going to come up frequently," said Dr. Mudd.She says when that happens, take some space and have your child take some space too. You can also reach out to the teacher for some help as well.