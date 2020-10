Need to register to vote? Deadlines fast approaching in Pa., NJ, Del.

EMBED >More News Videos Dozens of Philadelphia voters chose to deliver their vote in person, rather than trust the United States Postal Service.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The deadline to register to vote is fast approaching in the Delaware Valley.In Delaware, Saturday, Oct. 10 is the deadline for unregistered citizens to register to vote before the 2020 General Election. In New Jersey, you have until Oct. 13 to register to vote. In Pennsylvania , the deadline is Oct. 19.In order to vote in November, you must submit the registration form in person or online, or have it postmarked by those dates.