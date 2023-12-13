WATCH LIVE

NJ man turns fake Walmart 'party' Facebook post into genuine holiday toy drive

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, December 13, 2023 5:23PM
Fake Walmart Christmas party turns into real toy drive
Joe Torres interviewed Drew Delgado, the person who posted the original event on Facebook.

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- What started as a joke has now become a real holiday treat.

Last month, Drew Delgado of Lacey Township, New Jersey, posted an event on Facebook for what he called a "Walmart self-checkout Christmas party" at a nearby store.

Delgado wasn't serious about the party but more than 21,000 people responded saying they were interested.

Walmart said it had no interest in hosting the event but the overwhelming response prompted Delgado to turn the joke into something quite genuine.

"I didn't want the party to be over," he said.

He decided to get in touch with the local Elks Lodge, a national network that helps organize support for the community.

He said he got in touch with the organization's public relations person, with the mission to try to donate to local families.

As a result, Delgado has now set up a toy drive on Friday, December 15.

He says the event will help collect toys which he will then give to the organizations to distribute, and as long as this event goes smoothly, Delgado says he thinks it could turn into an annual Christmas event.

