Walmart offering new online return system with pickup from your home

By Tisha Powell
You no longer have to leave your home to return products you purchased online from Walmart.

The world's largest retailer announced Monday a new service to pickup items from your house.

Walmart is teaming up with FedEx to offer the new return service. To use the service called "Carrier Pickup by FedEx," consumers have to start the return process on Walmart's app or website and schedule a pickup date.

They also have to print a label and a FedEx employee will then pick up the item to be returned.

The retail giant is hoping it will give it an edge over its biggest rival Amazon which already has a similar service. The option is free and will stay in place beyond the holiday shopping season.
