Police: Thief pretends to be Walmart worker, steals virtual reality headset in Willow Grove

Upper Moreland Twp. Police

WILLOW GROVE, Pennsylvania -- Police are looking for a man who conned some Walmart workers in Montgomery County and got away with a piece of pricey hardware.The suspect entered the Walmart in Willow Grove at around 10 a.m. on Friday, March 4, wearing a Walmart vest and posing as a new employee.While there, police say he was able to convince one of the workers to give him the keys to the electronics case.The man then helped himself to an Oculus virtual reality headset, which sells for about $300.The suspect then left the store with both the VR device and the keys.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Moreland Township Police Department.