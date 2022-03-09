theft

Police: Thief pretends to be Walmart worker, steals virtual reality headset in Willow Grove

Police say the suspect was able to convince one of the workers to give him the keys to the electronics case.
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News at Noon - March 9, 2022

WILLOW GROVE, Pennsylvania -- Police are looking for a man who conned some Walmart workers in Montgomery County and got away with a piece of pricey hardware.

The suspect entered the Walmart in Willow Grove at around 10 a.m. on Friday, March 4, wearing a Walmart vest and posing as a new employee.

Upper Moreland Twp. Police



While there, police say he was able to convince one of the workers to give him the keys to the electronics case.

The man then helped himself to an Oculus virtual reality headset, which sells for about $300.

The suspect then left the store with both the VR device and the keys.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Moreland Township Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper moreland townshiptheftvirtual realitywalmart
THEFT
Suspect disguised as Amazon worker accused of breaking into homes
Warning about mailing checks in US postal boxes amid massive scheme
'Surf N Turf Swindler' steals $1K worth of food from Montco Giant
Suspect smashes open video game machine inside Philly gas station
TOP STORIES
Colts trade QB Carson Wentz to Washington: ESPN
Russian attack hits Ukraine maternity hospital, officials say
AccuWeather: Raw and rainy with wet snow in some areas
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber
Del. paramedic gets probation for making, selling fake vaccine cards
Lyft driver shot in Fairmount; suspects sought
US man who got 1st pig heart transplant dies after 2 months
Show More
Chernobyl knocked off power grid; 'no critical impact on safety'
Police ID man killed after more than 30 shots fired at vehicle
2 Pa. state police troopers injured in Chester Co. crash
Phase 2, 3, trial for Pfizer COVID pill begins in kids 6-17
Experts predict gas prices will keep rising: 'It could get pretty bad'
More TOP STORIES News