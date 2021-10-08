New nighttime spectaculars, shows and more for Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary

Walt Disney World is pulling out all the stops to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a big party that lasts 18 months.
Action News went to Orlando for a sneak peek to see the new glimmers and shines.
There are new nighttime extravaganzas, new attractions, new shows, new merchandise, and more.
There's also a brand new fireworks spectacular at Magic Kingdom Park called 'Disney Enchantment' to mark the 50th anniversary.
"This is the first time ever that the magic from the castle is literally going to leave the castle and go across the hub and then all the way down Main Street," said Mark Renfrow, the show director for Disney Enchantment.
Attendees can end their evening with the brand new show called 'Harmonious.'
"It's the largest nighttime spectacular that we've ever created for any park around the world," said Ramit Kapoor, senior manager of marketing strategy at Walt Disney World.
In this spectacular, cultures from around the world come together in a collection of Disney hits.
"There are songs sung in 14 different languages by 240 artists and musicians," said Raevon Redding, a Walt Disney World ambassador.
At Disney's Hollywood Studios, the iconic Hollywood Tower Hotel is a glow, and at Disney's Animal Kingdom, attendees can look to the skies for a brand new show called 'Kite Tails.'
"It's a celebration like never before," said Matt Fiuza, art director of Disney Live Entertainment.
Kite Tails features friends from 'The Lion King' and 'The Jungle Book' on kites, upwards of 20 to 25 feet long.
Across all four parks, you'll find new merchandise to mark this golden anniversary, from clothing to plush pals to backpacks and Mickey's ears.
As part of the Most Magical Celebration on Earth, Action News is giving away a three-night Walt Disney World vacation so you can see this all for yourself.
