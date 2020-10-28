Small business owners in Philadelphia clean up after looting

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A number of small businesses in Philadelphia are cleaning up after two nights of looting in the city.

The surveillance video from La'Vanter Boutique illustrates how, in less than a minute, a small shop can be wiped out.

First, two women break into the shop, one yelling, "I hope we do not get caught!"

In less than 30 seconds, the entire store is ransacked by looters close behind them, leaving owner Jameelah Scurry with nothing.

EMBED More News Videos

Jameelah Scurry was left in shock Tuesday when her boutique store, was destroyed, following the city's recent looting and unrest amid the death of 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr.



"It's been a rough journey, selling our house, moving, to get the money together to start our dream," said Scurry.

The black-owned shop along the 1300 block of Venango Street is now cleared out.

The owner of Hillside Pharmacy had to crawl through his busted security gate on Wednesday morning. The small shop at the intersection of Broad Street and Roosevelt Boulevard was cleaned out.

"Some of my patients have been calling they need their medication. I really can't do that. They damaged my computers and my servers. The (patients) want to transfer their medications to other pharmacies and it's tough now," says Tayo Padejoko, the owner of Hillside Pharmacy.

WATCH: Looters ransack businesses in Philadelphia Port Richmond section
EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 was over looting in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Tuesday night.



Looters not only hit big box stores like Walmart - running out with big-screen TVs - they hit mom and pop places like Rotana Furniture on the 4800 block of Tacony Street.

"They stole a couple of TVs and, believe it or not, they stole pillows," said Moe Froukh.

In their rush to leave the store, thieves even dragged a responding officer with their car before taking off.

"She dragged him pushed him to the car. I don't know when they are going to end this. It's crazy you know. This situation isn't about somebody got shot or anything, it's like a robbery," said Froukh.

Police announced that overnight 81 people were arrested, including eight people who allegedly assaulted police officers, four charged with robbery and 53 facing burglary charges.

Philadelphia is under a 9 p.m. curfew on Wednesday night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiatheftwalter wallace jr shootingrobberylooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia under citywide 9 p.m. curfew Wednesday
Police training and tactics under scrutiny after Wallace shooting
West Philadelphia community still reeling after death of Walter Wallace Jr.
Trump, Biden respond to fatal police shooting and unrest in Philly
Business owner faces closure due to looters; community steps in
Remains of Hurricane Zeta to bring soaking rain to Philly area
AccuWeather: Seasonable Today, Soaking Rain Thursday
Show More
ATM explosions reported across Philadelphia
Germany, France entering new lockdowns amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Fauci reveals when he thinks life will return to normal
Who was Walter Wallace Jr., man shot by police in Philly?
'Don't shoot my son': Wallace's mom said she tried to defuse situation
More TOP STORIES News