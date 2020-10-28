The surveillance video from La'Vanter Boutique illustrates how, in less than a minute, a small shop can be wiped out.
First, two women break into the shop, one yelling, "I hope we do not get caught!"
In less than 30 seconds, the entire store is ransacked by looters close behind them, leaving owner Jameelah Scurry with nothing.
"It's been a rough journey, selling our house, moving, to get the money together to start our dream," said Scurry.
The black-owned shop along the 1300 block of Venango Street is now cleared out.
The owner of Hillside Pharmacy had to crawl through his busted security gate on Wednesday morning. The small shop at the intersection of Broad Street and Roosevelt Boulevard was cleaned out.
"Some of my patients have been calling they need their medication. I really can't do that. They damaged my computers and my servers. The (patients) want to transfer their medications to other pharmacies and it's tough now," says Tayo Padejoko, the owner of Hillside Pharmacy.
WATCH: Looters ransack businesses in Philadelphia Port Richmond section
Looters not only hit big box stores like Walmart - running out with big-screen TVs - they hit mom and pop places like Rotana Furniture on the 4800 block of Tacony Street.
"They stole a couple of TVs and, believe it or not, they stole pillows," said Moe Froukh.
In their rush to leave the store, thieves even dragged a responding officer with their car before taking off.
"She dragged him pushed him to the car. I don't know when they are going to end this. It's crazy you know. This situation isn't about somebody got shot or anything, it's like a robbery," said Froukh.
Police announced that overnight 81 people were arrested, including eight people who allegedly assaulted police officers, four charged with robbery and 53 facing burglary charges.
Philadelphia is under a 9 p.m. curfew on Wednesday night.