Woman sentenced for DUI crash that killed teen in Pemberton Twp., N.J.

Wanda Sprague was driving over 90 mph and did not have her headlights on at the time of the crash, prosecutors said.

Friday, February 17, 2023 4:06PM
Friday, February 17, 2023 4:06PM
PEMBERTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 55-year-old woman was sentenced this week to eight years behind bars for a drunken head-on collision that killed a teenager in Burlington County, New Jersey.

Wanda Sprague pled guilty in September to one count of aggravated manslaughter in connection with the crash in Pemberton Township that killed 17-year-old Kayla Bowen.

The crash happened at 9:15 p.m. on December 16, 2021.

The prosecutor's office said Sprague had been drinking at a bar in Browns Mills before the crash. Investigators say Sprague had a blood alcohol concentration more than twice the legal limit.

Sprague was driving over 90 mph and did not have her headlights on at the time of the crash, prosecutors said.

