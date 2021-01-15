'WandaVision' stars discuss new Marvel series streaming on Disney+

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Marvel fans have been on the edge of their seats since 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." But now, some of our favorite superheroes are back in "WandaVision," where they find themselves in a suburban sitcom.The stars of the brand new, first-of-its-kind Disney+ series chatted with Action News about what fans can expect."Wanda and Vision are these two superheroes that we've come to know and love and they find themselves in a 1950s black and white suburbia," explains Paul Bettany, who plays Vision. "They're in a sitcom and then they start to hurtle through the decades."The challenge for our lovebirds? They have to blend in.Elizabeth Olsen plays Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlett Witch - one of the Avengers."We really bust the door down with this show," said Olsen. "We get to have this amazing opportunity to be a television show, as opposed to a film, and we really went with it."Vision is essentially an android in a body."I wanted Vision to remain Vision," said Bettany. "But then I suddenly realized, well, Vision has always been a mixture of other people. And now we've just thrown in a little bit of Dick Van Dyke, and and who doesn't want a little bit of Dick Van Dyke in their life?"While the series serves up nostalgia, it also promises the intensity and action Marvel fans anticipate."It's going to bring in new fans and people love those old shows," said Bettany. "I think it is incredibly satisfying for for the stalwart fans that we've already always had. I think they'll be able to start looking at the MCU in a whole new light."The series was also filmed in front of a live studio audience, just like the old shows."WandaVision" is streaming now on Disney+.