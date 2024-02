Massive multi-alarm fire breaks out at Camden warehouse

A multi-alarm warehouse fire broke out in Camden, New Jersey, Wednesday morning.

A multi-alarm warehouse fire broke out in Camden, New Jersey, Wednesday morning.

A multi-alarm warehouse fire broke out in Camden, New Jersey, Wednesday morning.

A multi-alarm warehouse fire broke out in Camden, New Jersey, Wednesday morning.

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- A multi-alarm warehouse fire broke out in Camden, New Jersey, Wednesday morning.

The blaze began around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Haddon and Mt. Ephraim avenues.

When fire crews arrived, the building was fully involved, according to officials.

This is a developing story and will be updated.