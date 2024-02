While crews were able to contain a large fire in Warrington to the garage, neighboring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

WARRINGOTN, Pa. (WPVI) -- One person was injured after a fire in Warrington, Bucks County Sunday night.

Flames broke out in a large detached garage on the 100 block of Willow Lane around 11:30 p.m.

Small explosions were reported from stored propane tanks.

While crews were able to contain the fire to the garage, neighboring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

There has been no word on the condition of the injured person.