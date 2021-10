WARRINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Warrington Township Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run in Bucks County.It happened around 8:50 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Route 152 and Upper State Road.The striking vehicle involved is believed to be a sliver or gray Honda Accord.The vehicle is missing the front bumper which police have in their possession.The bumper has a Philadelphia 76ers vanity plate attached.No further details on the hit-and-run have been released.Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or may have witnessed the crash should call police at (215) 343-3311.