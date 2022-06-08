water main break

Officials investigate water main break in Plymouth Meeting, Pa.

Officials say there was a break on a 12-inch cast-iron water main that caused low water pressure for customers in that area.
By
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials are investigating a water main break that left five businesses without water in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

The incident occurred Wednesday around 11 a.m. on Germantown Pike near Hickory Road.

Officials say there was a break on a 12-inch cast-iron water main that caused low water pressure for customers in that area.

Crew members on the scene were able to isolate the break and shut the main down just before 12:30 p.m., authorities confirmed.

Five businesses were without water at that time.

Crews were able to further isolate the break and restore water services to four of the five businesses just before 1 p.m.

Officials expect complete repair of the main between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Both eastbound traffic lanes and one westbound traffic lane are open.

