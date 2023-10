Crews repair water main break that caused disruptions in Upper Merion Twp.

UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crews were on the scene of an 8-inch cast iron water main break in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County on Wednesday.

The break caused disruptions for residents all across the township.

It happened at East Church and Yerkes roads. Video from Chopper 6 showed a hole in the road and ponding water in the area.

The main has been repaired, but work is continuing to fix the damaged road.