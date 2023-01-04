Video captures moment driver crashes, flips inside Montgomery County car wash

The driver was trapped for about 90 minutes before he was rescued around 3:45 p.m.

Video obtained by Action News shows the moment a 77-year-old man crashed through a gate and flipped inside the car wash.

COLMAR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man was rescued Tuesday afternoon after he became trapped at a Montgomery County car wash.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Wave Car Wash located on the 200 block of Bethlehem Pike in Colmar.

Officials say the man accidentally hit the gas pedal and became trapped inside his car for roughly 90 minutes.

Images shared with Action News show crews trying to rescue the man.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for injuries to his leg, but he is expected to survive.

Colmar resident Bill Ashmead was trying to get his car washed when he pulled up to the scene and heard what happened.

"I can't even imagine the process of having a car turn over inside a car wash," said Ashmead. "I don't think it's ever happened before."

Darin Kapanjie, who owns the business, released this statement to Action News on the crash:

"We are relieved that nobody was seriously injured. This was a severe accident that is extremely unfortunate for our customers, and our equipment. Being a small business owner isn't easy, accidents like this don't make it any easier. But hey, we have an amazing customer base that is committed to us as much as we are committed to them. We also have an amazing staff, great support team, and great connections in this amazing industry. We'll get through it together and end up on top. Again, we're just so happy nobody was seriously injured."