Wawa paying $9-million in cash, gift cards in data breach settlement; Nov. deadline to file claim

The breach happened between March 4, 2019 and December 12, 2019.
If you can show proof that the breach cost you money, you can be reimbursed up to $500.
"The Settlement Class consists of all customers who reside in the United States and who used a credit or debit card at a Wawa convenience store or fuel pump at any time during the Period of the Security Incident," the Wawa Consumer Data Security Settlement Website says.
There are three tiers of customers who are eligible:
Tier One:
- Customers who: (a) made a credit or debit card purchase at Wawa during the Period of the Security Incident; (b) did not suffer attempted or actual fraud on their card; and (c) spent at least some time monitoring their accounts as a result of the Data Security Incident.
- What You Can Get: $5 Wawa Gift Card
Tier Two:
- Customers who: (a) made a credit or debit card purchase at Wawa during the Period of the Security Incident; (b) can provide reasonable proof of an actual or attempted fraudulent charge on their card after that transaction; and (c) spent at least some time monitoring their accounts as a result
- What You Can Get: $15 Wawa Gift Card
Tier Three:
- Customers who: (a) made a credit or debit card purchase at Wawa during the Period of the Security Incident; and (b) can provide reasonable documentary proof of money they lost or spent out-of-pocket in connection with an actual or attempted fraudulent transaction on the card that is reasonably attributable to the Data Security Incident
- What You Can Get: Cash reimbursement of up to $500
You must submit a valid Claim Form online by November 29, 2021 to be eligible.
"If you timely submit a valid Claim Form by November 29, 2021, you will receive compensation," the site says.
By submitting a Claim Form, you give up your right to sue Wawa regarding the data breach incident.
According to the site, "If you do not wish to receive compensation from the Settlement and you would like to retain the right to sue Wawa over the Data Security Incident on your own at your own expense and on an individual rather than a class basis, you will need to exclude yourself from the Class. You will get no monetary compensation from the Settlement. The deadline to exclude yourself (also called opting out) is November 12, 2021."
According to Wawa, malware affected customer payment card information used at potentially all Wawa locations beginning at different points in time after March 4, 2019 and until it was contained by December 12, 2019. This malware affected payment card information, including credit and debit card numbers, expiration dates, and cardholder names on payment cards used at potentially all Wawa in-store payment terminals and fuel dispensers.
In addition to the compensation, the settlement says Wawa has implemented and agreed to further implement significant data security enhancements, "collectively valued at no less than $35 million."
Wawa offered a year of free credit monitoring when it realized the breach.
More Details: http://www.wawaconsumerdatasettlement.com/